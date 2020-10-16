Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Secret transcript published by mistake

16th Oct 2020 5:18 AM

 

A transcript containing evidence about the relationship between Premier Gladys Berejiklian and disgraced MP Daryl Maguire was accidentally made public on Thursday.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) published the transcript on its website in error about 4.45pm. It wasn't removed until about 5.18pm.

The transcript recorded evidence given by Mr Maguire during a closed session held by the commission to further examine the nature of Mr Maguire's relationship with the Premier.

It was not made public because it "trespasses on matters of considerable personal privacy".

The Chief Commissioner released an urgent suppression order on Thursday that said "any part of that version of transcript shall not be published, copied or described in any manner that may reveal the contents of same".

RELATED: Premier's Valentine's Day phone call

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been under pressure this week over her secret relationship. Picture: Jeremy Piper
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been under pressure this week over her secret relationship. Picture: Jeremy Piper

The Premier's relationship with Mr Maguire was revealed on Monday when Ms Berejiklian appeared at the ICAC inquiry.

She has since had to defend her actions in not disclosing the relationship amid scrutiny over how much she knew about his business dealings.

 

 

Originally published as Secret transcript published by mistake

More Stories

Show More
corruption gladys berejiklian icac icac investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum carjacks, assaults 80yo woman after lift home

        Premium Content Mum carjacks, assaults 80yo woman after lift home

        Crime A mum has been released on parole after she assaulted and carjacked an 80-year-old woman who drove her home after she noticed her looking distressed.

        Tickets selling quickly to Coast’s camping, music festival

        Premium Content Tickets selling quickly to Coast’s camping, music festival

        Entertainment Three-day music and camping festival will go ahead in hinterland

        Five things we learnt from Noosa debate

        Premium Content Five things we learnt from Noosa debate

        Politics Locals crammed in to get a glimpse of their options on ballot paper

        Fitness business stretches into second Coast location

        Premium Content Fitness business stretches into second Coast location

        Business Coast business preparing to open a second pilates studio