Section D getting cashed up

GYMPIE BYPASS:: The Cooroy to Curra section D. Department of Transport and Main

THE Federal Government has finally stumped up the $800 million to go with the state's $200m and finish the Cooroy to Curra section of the Bruce Highway.

The money will build section D, the largest section of the 60km long highway stretch from the southern exchange of Cooroy and bypassing Gympie.

"I'm pleased Malcolm Turnbull has seen reason and is following the Palaszczuk Government's lead by committing funds to this life saving project,” Acting Transport and Main Roads Minister Leeanne Enoch said.

"As people who travel this part of the Bruce would know, Cooroy to Curra has a reputation of being one of the highway's most dangerous sections,” she said.

Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien said the project would "transform one of the deadliest sections of highway into the safest, with a high capacity four-lane divided highway from Woondum to Curra”.

"Section D eliminates eight sets of traffic lights for people travelling between Maryborough and Cooroy, eases traffic congestion in Gympie, improves access to the Cooloola Coast, better connects Wide Bay to Brisbane and beyond, and ensures this section of highway remains open when the Mary River floods,”

Mr O'Brien said.