NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
News

Security threat shuts all NAB branches

by Gerard Cockburn
18th Nov 2020 1:50 PM

National Australia Bank has been forced to close all its branches due to a physical security threat.

"Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat," a NAB spokesman said.

"As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

"We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can."

NAB has assured customers internet, mobile and telephone banking were still available.

 

 

Originally published as Security threat shuts all NAB branches

banking editors picks nab

