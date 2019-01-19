See a koala up close at Noosa Australia Day Festival

The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

KOALA lovers have the chance to see a cute koala at Noosaville Lions Park this month - and take a plush bear home with them.

As part of the Noosa Australia Day Festival, Queensland Koala Crusaders and Wildlife HQ are providing the chance to see a koala up close.

You can look but don't touch.

"The koala will be in a little fenced area where people can see it but peoplewon't be able to hold it - we don't want to stress out an animal,” Koala Crusaders' Meghan Halverson said.

For those wanting to be more hands-on, there will be a baby wallaby to pat.

The stall aims to educate and will be raising money through the sale of t-shirts, plush koalas, toy koala ears (for kids to wear) and adoption packs.

Ms Halverson said koala numbers had dwindled by 90per cent since European settlement and it was important to educate people as to how they could help koalas survive.

"Anybody who gets up close and personal with koalas, it touches their hearts a bit,” she said.

"For me, they caught me long ago when I was a kid ... koalas have a front-facing gaze, like humans, so when they're looking at you it's like they're looking into your soul.”

Ms Halverson said Noosa had "a really good council that's trying to do good things and working in conjunction with us”.

"We are very lucky in that regard,” she said.

"But with so many people moving to the Coast and sharing their habitat, that's a problem.

"Around Australia the situation for koalas is dire.”

The Noosa Australia Day Festival is on Saturday, January 26, from 7am.