See ‘exquisite’ world through paintings

WHAT if you could travel some of the most “exquisite” places in the world and all without needing your passport.

Local artist Helen Peel will open her ninth solo exhibition at Julia Carter Gallery on Friday and is excited to share with Noosa some of her favourite travel memories.

“Collections comprises the journey my husband and I have done overseas the past few years,” Ms Peel said.

“I have taken hundreds of photos from our travels and decided to put them on canvas.

“This exhibition aims to express on canvas the colour, light and atmosphere of the most exquisite places and memories, which we visited, and my aim is to bring and share with them those that perhaps have not visited these places.”

Ms Peel, who has travelled every continent said all parts of the world would be exhibited in the 27 paintings to be displayed.

“There is a bit of Italy, France, Thailand, Holland …” she said.

“I’ve been working all of this year on them on and off.”

Ms Peel said she took all her travel photos on her mobile phone.

She said through her previous career as an interior designer, she was lucky to see so much of the world.

“Every country lends a different aspect of culture,” she said.

“We’ve seen so much of the world which we are very grateful for.”

Ms Peel has been painting for 12 years.

“My art started as a hobby after my retirement and has lead to this ninth exhibition,” she said.

“I am very grateful … that I can create art which others can enjoy.”

Ms Peel said she was working on the finishing touches for the opening.

“I am a perfectionist,” she said.

Collections will open in Noosaville with a launch evening on Friday from 5-7pm and is on display until Sunday, October 27.