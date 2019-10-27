See how our Tewantin Kindy kids’ play goes to water

WHAT FUN: Water play is the big buzz at this early learning centre in Noosa.

TEWANTIN Community Kindergarten is keen to see its young developing minds make a splash with nature.

The popular early learning centre has transformed its outdoor play area to include a nature inspired creek, hand rainwater pump and water tank to create fun-filled, water-based play.

The $2000 outdoor upgrade is thanks to the Tewantin Noosa Bendigo Bank Community Grants Program.

Early childhood educator Helen Walsh said the not-for-profit kindergarten has been focused on providing unique spaces that encourage play in the same quiet, natural setting since 1965.

“We are so fortunate to be nestled on the shores of Lake Doonella. The grounds are a perfect environment for young children to explore, filled with beautiful gardens that play host to Tewantin’s abundance of flora and fauna,” Helen said.

“The installation of the dry creek bed with a cast iron hand pump and pumping provides children at the centre with an extended permanent play space, but also offers various levels of gross motor skill engagement and water play.

“Through play children learn about themselves, about others and the world around them. The activities we provide for them are child-centred and are often based on ideas and events brought in by the children themselves. So, whether it’s time in the garden, creating artwork or reading, the children’s’ experiences are varied and exciting for them.

“We would also like to thank the tireless efforts of the families at our kindy. Without you, this project would not have been possible.”

Branch manager, Linda Oliver said the Community Bank is committed to returning its profits to the local community, and to date it has given back more than $1.1 million to Noosa community groups, clubs, schools and projects.