US actor Joaquin Phoenix has undergone a complete transformation for his role as the Joker, revealed on Instagram by the film’s director. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Movies

Joaquin’s creepy Joker makeup

by New York Post
22nd Sep 2018 10:52 AM

US FILM director Todd Phillips has released the first look at Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker on social media.

The Instagram video shows Phoenix standing expressionless before cracking a smile and cutting to him in full clown makeup, according to the New York Post.

Arthur.

"Camera test (w/ sound). Joker," Phillips captioned the teaser.

Earlier this week, Phillips revealed the first photo of Phoenix as "Arthur Fleck" before he becomes the famed Batman supervillain.

Camera test (w/ sound). Joker.

Phoenix is the third person to play the Joker in the past 10 years, following Heath Ledger, who passed away in 2008, and Jared Leto.

The movie, which also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy, is set to be released on October 4, 2019.

Not everyone on social media was thrilled by the reveal.

One fan stated plainly that no one would ever best Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime:

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

