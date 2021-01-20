Menu
Sunshine Coast Lightning school holiday clinic
Netball

SEE THE PICS: Lightning inspire next netball generation

Natalie Wynne
20th Jan 2021 2:49 PM
Ready to hit the court and impress, a group of netball enthusiasts from across the region gathered to take part in the Sunshine Coast Lightning’s school holiday group.

The eager participants were put through their paces by the Lightning squad complete with new faces Mahlia Cassidy and Kate Shimmin.

Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?
Lightning secure talented trio ahead of new season

Lightning goal shooter Peace Proscovia said she always looked forward to inspiring the next generation of netball stars.

“We’re just going to coach the kids and it’s always a great pleasure to coach the kids of the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

“It is a great opportunity to coach them.

“To me, giving that skill to the young generation is one of the greatest achievements to have in your career so I’m definitely happy to be with the kids today.”

Proscovia was relieved to find a bit of normalcy after a tumultuous 2020 resulted in many community events being cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We are really blessed that we have the ability to do community work now compared to what happened last year and we hope that this continues,” Proscovia said.

“We are here because of the community and if we’re not able to reach them it’s definitely tough.

“Health comes first but getting the opportunity to do it now is really a great achievement.”

