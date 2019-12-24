See what $6 million surf club spend can deliver to Sunshine

One of the Sunshine Beach surf club's online posts of the building progress.

AFTER an “awesome” $6 million rebuild, the rejuvenated Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club is preparing to throw open its doors early in the new year after finetuning the new facility with some soft opening events.

“It was always 10 months (to build) if there were no unforeseen challenges,” the latest surf club building committee update said.

“So, on the 8th April Evansbuilt began and they have done an incredible job and in only 8.5 months to date you can see what a truly amazing club we have coming our way

“It’s awesome how everyone can’t wait for the club to open including us. Make sure you get your friends lined up for Australia Day at the club.”

The club’s massive makeover that has taken place with the club still patrolling from the September school holidays onwards, has been supported by a $2.5 million Federal Government - Building Better Regions Grant.

Club president Craig Law said “this has been a massive project for us”.

“We’re going to be absolutely stoked when we open the doors that’s for sure.

“We’ve definitely got a mid-January opening date. It’s going to be the envy of most places.

“I was speaking to our function manager the other day and I think we’ve got something like 50 or 60 events booked through to 2021,” Mr Law said.

An inside peek at some of the swish entertainment lounge areas.

He said the final project bill for the club will be around the $6 million mark.

“We were spending up to a 100 grand a year in maintenance, so it had outgrown what the community wanted it for.

“It’s certainly an investment well and truly for the future. It will be great for the Noosa community.

“Massive kudos to our active members they been operating out of (shipping) containers and been taking showers in the park, like we’re a bunch of unhoused. backpackers,” Mr Law said.

He said the end game was very near and “everyone is going to be rapt”.

The club is planning some soft opening events in order to allow staff to settle into their new workplace.

The club update said: “It is important that the club is a great success given the scope of the investment to pay down and knowing that this building funds the activities of the lifesaving area of the club, so it is important we get it right.

“We envisage the first few months to be incredibly busy and we trust as members you’ll be accepting that ‘the world’ wants to be a part of our new club.”

“We’ll open upstairs during the first few weeks for all our members and guests to experience.”

This will give guests the chance to sit back “drink in” the superb coastline views while enjoying “some rock oysters, a bucket of prawns and chilled beer or sav”.