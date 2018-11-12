Menu
Login
New Lions Marcus Adams and Lachie Neale.
New Lions Marcus Adams and Lachie Neale.
AFL

Neale takes Beams’ Lions locker

12th Nov 2018 11:07 AM

Brisbane has handed boom recruit Lachie Neale Dayne Beam's No.9 guernsey.

The former Fremantle star will move into Beams' locker after the former Lions skipper returned to Collingwood in the trade period.

Former Western Bulldogs defender Marcus Adams received No.24 at Brisbane while ex-Cat Lincoln McCarthy has the No.11.

Last month North Melbourne announced its off-season recruits Jared Polec and Jasper Pittard would wear Nos. 13 and 17 respectively.

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during his time in Fremantle.
Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during his time in Fremantle.

BRISBANE

7 - Jarrod Berry (in from No.13)

9 - Lachie Neale

11 - Lincoln McCarthy

22 - Mitch Hinge (in from No.42)

24 - Marcus Adams

42 - James Madden

NORTH MELBOURNE

13 - Jared Polec

17 - Jasper Pittard

21 - Dom Tyson

43 - Aaron Hall

 

Then a Sun, now a Tiger. Tom Lynch in yellow and black. Photo: Daniel Pockett/AAP Image.
Then a Sun, now a Tiger. Tom Lynch in yellow and black. Photo: Daniel Pockett/AAP Image.

RICHMOND

19 - Tom Lynch

The remaining clubs are yet to reveal which numbers their recruits will wear in season 2019.

Related Items

afl brisbane lions dayne beams lachie neale
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    $100,000 kick along for club helping itself and Noosa

    $100,000 kick along for club helping itself and Noosa

    News Hand-out for Noosa gym club is a good deal according to councillors

    • 12th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Here are five things at you can do around Noosa this week

    Local Partners