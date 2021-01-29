Seebohm unveiled as EndED ambassador

Emily Seebohm is no longer afraid to admit she had an unhealthy obsession with losing weight.

The Olympic swimming sensation took to social media only a few weeks ago to reveal her two-year struggle with an eating disorder.

Now, the 28-year-old is a proud ambassador for Sunshine Coast eating disorder support network EndED.

“It happened really quickly, at first I was fighting it,” Seebohm said.

“I was like ‘oh I’m fine, the way I look is fine – I’ve always been this way, I’ve always looked this way’.

“The change happened so quickly and it started off with just little comments like ‘I hate this area or why do I look like this’.

“And then it got uncomfortable to just be in my togs, to be weighed all the time.”

The Commonwealth Games medallist then began to cut down on her food.

“I was constantly trying to skip as many meals as I could,” she said.

“Until I was so hungry that I ate so much it made me feel sick, so I was sick because of that.



“It took me a long time to realise it wasn’t going to help my swimming career.”

Taking that step to share her own personal journey on social media was a daunting one for the champion.

“Within the first hour I wanted to take it down but it had already had a lot of likes and comments that I felt a lot of energy to keep it up there,” Seebohm said.

“So many people were opening up to me, were saying how much they understood what I was going through and said that I was helping daughter’s that they had.

“I just felt like I was doing the right thing not only for myself but for other people.”



Co-founder EndED Mark Forbes, EndED ambassador Emily Seebohm, Millie Thomas and EndED patron Andrew Wallace MP.

Seebohm is now looking to the future excited to be an ambassador.

“I honestly just thought eating disorders was one of those things where people just tell you a magic recipe and you’re all good again,” she said.

“I didn’t realise the mental health that goes into these situations.

“It is almost with you for the rest of your life, even though I am physically better and I’m in a better position that I was say a year ago there’s still those little voices.

“I think it‘s a constant battle but places like this is going to help you to set yourself up to get back into real life situations.”

Co-founder of EndED Mark Forbes said the charity was thrilled to have Seebohm on board.

“It’s a sensational time for us, this year is a real time for EndED to take off so to have Emily come along and have the fortitude to tell her story, it’s amazing,” he said.

“Six years ago when my wife and I started this charity it was all about creating awareness and taking the lid off eating disorders and the stigma and shame and guilt that’s attached to it

“So to have Emily with us now, an Olympic, Australian and Commonwealth champion but just as importantly someone with lived experience has come forward to tell her story it just takes us to another platform of awareness.”

Millie Thomas and Emily Seebohm at EndED’s Woombye home.

EndED’s House of Hope in Woombye settled in December last year.

The charity runs several programs from the home of which will eventually become a transitional house as part of treatment.

EndED will also open a cafe in Buddina in four weeks.

“It’s been a very challenging six years, but I think it was a pinch me moment when we settled on this place,” Mr Forbes said.

“There’s a lot happening, it's very exciting.”