Seeing Alice in Noosa-land

WELCOME to the magical world of wonderland, Alice and her friends are set for a fun adventure this January at Noosa Arts Theatre.

A delightful panto set in Lewis Carrol's fantastical Wonderland, it features many of the well-known characters.

Alice is red from collecting strawberries and falls 'asleep' underneath a tree.

When she wakes, she spots the White Rabbit and follows him down a rabbit hole into Wonderland.

There, the Knave of Spades has designs on marrying Princess Ruby of Hearts and ruling Wonderland, but first he must get his hands on a golden heart made from gold from the Wizard of Muddleup Wood's magic goldmine.

He intends to use the heart together with the White Rabbit's gold watch, to make an evil spell to achieve his aim.

He hypnotises Dum and Dee and gets them to capture the White Rabbit and bring him to his castle.

In order to save Wonderland, Alice and her friends must obtain another golden heart from the Wizard and place it in the Grand Shield of Wonderland before the Knave places his black heart there.

On the way through Muddleup Wood, Alice and her mother encounter spaced-out hippies trying to find their way to Glastonbury and join the Mad Hatter and March Hare, for an outrageously funny tea-party.

And everyone is constantly frustrated by the Joker's hopeless sat-nav.

This award-winning panto contains all the elements of traditional pantomime, plus the sort of madcap antics and scenes that you would expect of a panto set in Wonderland.

DATES

Saturday at 11am and 2pm - January 12, 19.

Sunday at 1pm and 4pm - January 13, 20.

TICKETS

All $15.

Box Office open 10am-2pm Tuesday-Friday, 54499343.

Email: info@noosaarts. theatre.org.au