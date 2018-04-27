Seeing eye to eye as local store helps visually impaired

IT IS that time in Noosa again to let the eyes have it - in particular your support for the Seeing Eye Dogs via Noosa Petbarn.

Store manager Peter Auld said his staff are "very excited” to be pitching in again to help cover the $50,000 plus cost to train each Seeing Eye Dog.

According to Peter, Seeing Eye Dogs "do more than just allow Australians who are blind or have low vision to retain their independence and mobility”.

"They alleviate the effects of social isolation and contribute to an all-round better quality of life,” Peter said.

It can take up to two years to train up each dog, and last year the Petbarn Foundation nationally donated $679,240 last year, which enabled 13 to be raised and trained.

The appeal launches May 7 and runs until until June 11, with the aim of reaching $800,000.

"It takes a lot of expertise, time, love, patience and funding to raise these special dogs that will one day become the gift of independence for people who are blind or have low vision,” Seeing Eye Dogs David Speyer said.

"A Seeing Eye Dog allows people who are blind or have low vision to move more confidently and navigate obstacles with reliability and safety.”

Training begins when the dog is still a puppy and involves teaching them basic social skills and obedience and, on maturity, each dog then receives up to six months of intensive advanced training with a specialised instructor.

Each puppy is fed precise and tailored super premium nutrition.

Locals can show their compassion by simply visiting the Noosa Petbarn store and making a donation towards the appeal.

People can also make a contribution online by visiting www.petbarn. com.au/seeingeyedogs.