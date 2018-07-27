Seeing eye to eye for cute and fluffy vision guides

BIG HELP: Noosa folk have contributed towards the training of new Seeing Eye Dogs.

NOOSA has dug deep to help change the life for 14 vision- impaired people as part of the National Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal.

Local have contributed more than $2500 towards the final appeal total $716,795, which will train 14 14 special puppies as seeing eye dogs.

The six-week appeal by the Petbarn Foundation, City Farmers and Greencross Vets Clinics nationally will see all funds go directly towards covering the costs of breeding, caring for puppies, training and matching dogs to people.

David Speyer, of Seeing Eye Dogs, thanked the Noosa community for its generosity.

"We are overwhelmed by your kind donations that mean we are able to expertly breed, train and match more world-class seeing eye dogs,” Mr Speyer said.

"It costs a minimum of $50,000 and takes up to two years to train one seeing eye dog. Training begins when the dog is still a puppy and involves teaching them basic socialisation skills and obedience and, on maturity, each dog takes part in up to six months of intensive training with an instructor.

"It takes a lot of expertise, time, love, patience, and funding to raise these special dogs that will one day become the gift of independence for 14 Austral- ians who are blind or have very low vision,” he said.

The dogs are also a four-legged tonic as they alleviate the effects of social isolation and contribute to an all-round better quality of life.