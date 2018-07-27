Menu
Login
BIG HELP: Noosa folk have contributed towards the training of new Seeing Eye Dogs.
BIG HELP: Noosa folk have contributed towards the training of new Seeing Eye Dogs. Contributed
News

Seeing eye to eye for cute and fluffy vision guides

27th Jul 2018 5:07 AM

NOOSA has dug deep to help change the life for 14 vision- impaired people as part of the National Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal.

Local have contributed more than $2500 towards the final appeal total $716,795, which will train 14 14 special puppies as seeing eye dogs.

The six-week appeal by the Petbarn Foundation, City Farmers and Greencross Vets Clinics nationally will see all funds go directly towards covering the costs of breeding, caring for puppies, training and matching dogs to people.

David Speyer, of Seeing Eye Dogs, thanked the Noosa community for its generosity.

"We are overwhelmed by your kind donations that mean we are able to expertly breed, train and match more world-class seeing eye dogs,” Mr Speyer said.

"It costs a minimum of $50,000 and takes up to two years to train one seeing eye dog. Training begins when the dog is still a puppy and involves teaching them basic socialisation skills and obedience and, on maturity, each dog takes part in up to six months of intensive training with an instructor.

"It takes a lot of expertise, time, love, patience, and funding to raise these special dogs that will one day become the gift of independence for 14 Austral- ians who are blind or have very low vision,” he said.

The dogs are also a four-legged tonic as they alleviate the effects of social isolation and contribute to an all-round better quality of life.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    First e-bus trials did not meet Australian standards

    First e-bus trials did not meet Australian standards

    News Early electric buses didn't meet Australian standards

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:02 AM
    Electric buses inevitable

    Electric buses inevitable

    News Well-placed to pioneer electric buses

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:01 AM
    Eumundi splashes out with colours

    Eumundi splashes out with colours

    News More colour for Eumundi main street

    Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

    Brad to launch his 'labour of love'

    News Local musician to showcase his debut album

    Local Partners