Seeing red at Noosa school for Daniel is all about keeping kids safe

SEEING red is always a good thing at Sunshine Beach State School at the annual Day for Daniel.

Of course tmuch of the Sunshine Coast on this special Friday morning stops to remember Daniel Morcombe and his family who refused to allow his abduction and murder to go unsolved.

The Morcombes would no doubt be delighted that the SBSC P&C volunteers putting on a delicious breakfast as well to celebrate the school’s staff day.

“No, we did not all ring each other to see what we were planning on wearing — wearing red for Daniel Day!!” the school posted.

Today the Daniel Morcombe Foundation asked parents, carers and educators to keep chatting with kids about their personal safety.

The foundation has created Child Safety Conversation Cards to help parents, carers and educators have the personal safety chat with their kids.

Day for Daniel is our national Day of Action on child safety and protection. It is the largest child safety awareness day of its type in Australia.

Now in its 15th year, pre registrations online are at record levels with final numbers expected to reach more than 3600 schools and early childhood centres and hundreds of businesses and events. It is anticipated that over 1.3 million people across Australia will hold a conversation about child safety today.

Mum Denise Morcombe said: “Daniel’s legacy is to keep kids safe. His tragic story is a conversation starter on why we must educate children to recognise potential danger. This could be in the offline world or the online world.

“We thank you for remembering Daniel and honouring his legacy.”

Daniel’s father Bruce said: “Day for Daniel is not a bitter day without hope. It is a day where Australia reflects upon the past, wipes away that tear and makes a commitment to do more to protect our children from predators.

“This year’s motto is: ‘Keep Chatting’.”

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation also presents the third Annual Australia’s Biggest Child Safety Lesson (ABCSL).

The lesson is a 20-minute educational video which aims to teach personal safety strategies in an age-appropriate and empowering manner. This year, ABCSL is designed for upper primary school students. Our entertaining news style lesson discusses safety tips with young people and provides them with strategies they can use if they ever find themselves feeling unsafe.

Last year,about 120,000 children viewed the lesson.