Seek out this Noosa beach hide-away

NESTLED in an exclusive enclave just metres from the pristine sands of Little Cove Beach and the glittering lights of Hastings Street, this apartment offers the very best in Noosa holiday living.

Whether you keep this apartment for yourself as an ocean-side hide-away or enter it into the rental market, this is a property you will be proud to call your own. Guests will love the exceptional location, with no need to fight for a car park when the surf is pumping.

High-end retail stores, fine dining and cool cafes are all just a short walk away, along with the picturesque Noosa National Park and it's many walking trails. This is the idyllic Noosa lifestyle that so many desire.

Inside, the home has been beautifully renovated to present as bright, modern and relaxed, ready for cool coastal living. Air-conditioning, ceilings fans and lots of windows ensure complete comfort year-round.

There are three bedrooms, all with access to a balcony and the main with an ensuite. The two guest rooms have easy access to the main bathroom with a European-style laundry and separate toilet.

When it's time to relax, the U-shaped kitchen is set in the heart of the layout with views over the lounge room and out to the ocean. The combined living space flows out to a balcony with plenty of room for a dining suite and barbecue.

This is where you can truly sit back and take in the serenity of this exclusive location. You can see the glistening ocean through the trees and watch the sun set over the national park.

The complex boasts only a few apartments with a sparkling pool, sun-drenched terrace and barbecue area servicing the lucky guests and residents. Lush, tropical gardens surround the grounds, creating a peaceful and relaxed space you and your guests will love.

5/7 MITTI STREET, NOOSA HEADS

3 Bed

2 Bath

2 Car

Pool

Agent: David Conolly and Adam Watts at Century 21 Conolly Hay Group

Contact: 0438 259 956, 0410 512 364

Features: Beautifully renovated apartment just metres from Little Cove Beach, air-conditioning, balcony with ocean views

Price: By negotiation

Inspection: Contact agent