Anthony Seibold will not coach the Brisbane Broncos again. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Rugby League

Seibold confirms departure from Broncos

by Phil Rothfield
25th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
Anthony Seibold will address the Brisbane Broncos players on Wednesday morning to confirm his departure from the club.

After news broke this morning that he was set to confirm his departure within the next 48 hours, Seibold told News Corp he would speak to the players as a priority.

Anthony Seibold has coached his last game at the Brisbane Broncos. Picture: Annette Dew
"I want to speak to the team before I say anything," Seibold said.

"I owe it to the players."

Seibold revealed to The Australian he is bitterly disappointed over the remarks from part owner Phil Murphy but refused to return serve.

"I have only met him three times in my life and two of those were in the change rooms after games when the players complained about him," Seibold said.

"He is not a decision-maker at our club. I think it is a pretty insensitive comment in regards to people who have to go through that ordeal. I find it disgusting from a person who has no understanding or knowledge of our inner sanctum."

He will then hold a press conference at 9am on Wednesday to explain the reasons for him not seeing out the season.

