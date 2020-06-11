Seibold wants Broncos to talk tough with each other

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has turned up the heat on his leadership group, challenging the likes of Pat Carrigan and Brodie Croft to be more vocal and confront their peers to rebuild the Broncos' season.

Broncos skipper Alex Glenn put the club's culture under the microscope ahead of Thursday's clash against Manly when he revealed Brisbane players lacked honesty and were too scared to offend each other.

Seibold agrees with Glenn's stinging appraisal and has urged his seven-man leadership group - comprising Carrigan, Croft, Glenn, Darius Boyd, Matt Lodge, Payne Haas and Tevita Pangai Jr - to deliver some home truths.

"With young men and young people, having a real tough conversation with their peers is something to work on," Seibold said.

"We don't have a lot of experience in our group, so I've been working on it with the leadership group.

"If they see something, they need to say something regardless of how many games they have played and what their age is.

"It's something for us to work on as a group, to have a tough conversation with each other.

"I felt as though we were getting better in that area, but I can't disagree with Alex, it's a challenge I have given the leadership group.

"It's all well coming from the performance and coaching staff, but the tough conversations in games and training have to come from the group.

"They have to be stronger on each other."

The devastating defeat to the Roosters has launched a period of soul searching at the Broncos.

Broncos co-captain Croft, who plays his fifth game for the club tonight after his off-season shift from Melbourne, pledged to step-up as a leader at Red Hill.

"We are a young group," he said. "Alex said it the other night about holding each other accountable and not being shy to have the tough conversations.

"We can build on leadership and hold each other accountable and picking up people on areas of the game they need to fix."

Brisbane's leadership group are not the only ones doing some soul-searching, with Seibold admitting the Roosters' thrashing prompted him to look within for some answers.

"I always think about my attention to detail and there's been some self-reflection," he said.

"It is more about, 'Is there anything I can help the players with on game night' or 'is there anything we need to tick off during the week?'.

"Everyone saw we had about $4 million worth of salary cap missing last Thursday night (against the Roosters), so it was going to be a challenge for our guys who haven't played much at this level.

"Across the group we can always do better. Without going into details, I have been coaching for 15 years and had some really good weeks as a coach and some really tough weeks and tough days.

"One thing as you get a bit older and do things more you get a feel for where things are at. Sometimes it is not about looking at one thousand things, it is about looking at two or three key things that individuals across our club can focus on."

Originally published as Seibold wants Broncos to talk tough with each other