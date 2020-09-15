Sekisui opposers plan to stop traffic to fund legal costs

Save Yaroomba supporters (back left to right) Ange Hill, Christine Sambar, Niki Muntz, Edith Gordon, Don Hatfield and dog Sunny prepare for a traffic display on September 27.

Save Yaroomba supporters (back left to right) Ange Hill, Christine Sambar, Niki Muntz, Edith Gordon, Don Hatfield and dog Sunny prepare for a traffic display on September 27.

Rarely does a traffic jam get people excited, but that is exactly what one passionate community organisation has planned to oppose a large Coast development.

Resident group Friends of Yaroomba is organising for hundreds of cars to join its upcoming traffic display and show support for a new legal challenge against the approval of Sekisui House’s resort and residential development.

The group first held the event back in 2017 as a way of bringing attention to extra traffic they said would be created by Sekisui’s Yaroomba beachfront project.

“The Sekisui project is expected to add another 900 cars to this road system during the busiest hour of the morning and again in the evening,” spokeswoman Kathryn Hyman said.

Ms Hyman said traffic was already an issue west to the Coolum roundabout, south along David Low Way to the airport and north through the Coolum township.

“We have launched a new fundraising campaign to help cover legal fees to take the case against Sekisui House and Sunshine Coast Council to the Court of Appeal in the Supreme Court,” she said.

The community group has been fighting Sekisui’s five-stage proposal since the application was was first lodged with Sunshine Coast Council.

Over the years, the group’s fundraising efforts to fund their legal costs have been many and varied, including a concert in October last year headlined by world-renowned band The Chats.

The Chats perform at the Coolum Civic Centre in October last year to raise funds for a court challenge to Sekisui House’s Yaroomba Beach project.

Ms Hyman said locals were still talking about the inaugural traffic display held in November 2017.

“If you missed it last time make sure you experience the outstanding community spirit this time.

“Join in some fun while making a point that the voice of the people does matter.”

Volunteers will be in place with donation buckets to collect gold coins and notes as cars drive by.

Cars in the display will circle past the Yaroomba development site.

“Last time we had 200 cars participating,” Ms Hyman said.

“This year we are encouraging even more people to join in so that we get closer to what the real traffic impact will be.”

Coolum police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Hardy Wirth confirmed police were made aware of the proposed traffic event.

“If people are obeying the road rules and speed limit and not purposefully disrupting the traffic flow, vehicles should be moving,” Sen-Sgt Wirth said.

The Yaroomba traffic display will run from 3.30pm to 4.30pm on September 27.

Sekisui House was approached for comment.