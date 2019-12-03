Menu
ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: Latest Images of Sekisui proposed development in Coolum. Photo: Contributed
Sekisui ‘too big’ for retail quality, court hears

Shayla Bulloch
3rd Dec 2019 5:54 AM
DISCUSSIONS surrounding town planning for the seven-storey Sekisui resort were heard as allegations the development was not "high quality" were slung around.

The third and final week of the hearing at Maroochydore Planning and Environment Court kicked off with some tension as both sides of the argument had their say on town planning.

Development Watch junior barrister Andrew Skoien said the development was not "high quality" because it was "too big" and "too tall".

Mr Skoien claimed the development did not fit with the environment as it was overdeveloped and the visual amenities did not suit the natural state.

Meanwhile, Sekisui architect Shane Thompson gave evidence last week with the opposite views.

The adjunct professor said Sekisui's design achieved this and was more favourable than beachside "McMansions" often built to their boundary and which encroached on public spaces.

"The buildings here will give a heightened appreciation of the landscape for many people," Prof Thompson said.

Development Watch and Sunshine Coast Environment Council have challenged Sunshine Coast Council and Sekisui in a bid to halt the construction of the five-star resort, 740 dwellings and retail complex.

The hearing began on November 18 and has heard from experts in various fields such as economics, ecology and turtles, lighting design, building and landscape architecture.

Development Watch barrister Philip Hack said while the case "appeared large", it boiled down to a number of propositions.

This included the "precautionary principle basis" that the endangered loggerhead turtle would not be further endangered.

The courtroom briefly discussed climate change, turtles and relevant residential codes, and were expected to hear evidence from a town planner.

Among the topics yet to be covered are traffic and more on town planning.

The Maroochydore hearing is scheduled to continue until December 6.

