Self defence for kids with autism

CHILDREN with autism have the chance to participate in self-defence classes this term as part of a six-week program.

STEPS Autism Treehouse has partnered with CAZA Brazilian Jiu-Jitzsu to provide small-group classes teaching children defensive skills and keeping them active.

STEPS co-ordinator Claire Gilmour said the program is modified to suit the needs of all children.

Children with autism enjoy learning self defence skills at the current 6-week jiu-jitzsu program. Contributed

"We hope doing a program like this builds confidence and self-esteem,” Ms Gilmour said.

"Many children on the spectrum are victims of bullying so this program aims to teach the kids non-violent anti-bullying strategies.

"We want to encourage them these children to give it a go.”

This evening will be the third class of the program, but Ms Gilmour said they hope to continue running the sessions every school term.

"Everyone just praises it and says what a need it fills in the community,” she said.

"The kids are supported and welcomed and they have all had such a great time.”

The self-defence classes are held on Fridays from 4.45-5.30pm at 153 Cooyar Street, Noosa Heads until August 31.

Children are asked to wear comfortable clothing and the cost is $20 per session.

For more information and to register, email claireg@ stepsgroup.com.au.