Self medication lands fine and disqualified licence

SELF-MEDICATING: 38 Year old man Simon Lee Peake was charged with driving while having a relevant drug in his saliva. Picture: Facebook.

A 38-YEAR-old man has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court, defending his use of marijuana for medical purposes after testing positive while driving.

Simon Lee Peak was charged with driving while having a relevant drug present in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnel said at about 1.38pm on September 4 police intercepted the defendant for the purpose of a roadside drug test.

"It provided a positive result, with the defendant making admissions to smoking cannabis that day," Mrs McConnel said.

"He provided a specimen for testing and it shows the presence of cannabis and methylamphetamine."

Representing himself, Peake confessed to suffering a work related injury in 2011, forcing him to require medication.

He now uses marijuana to medicate himself, rather than using prescription drugs.

"I could legally drive on OxyContin and fall asleep at the wheel, or I could self medicate with marijuana" Peake said.

"I use it to motivate myself, since 90 per cent of the time I'll just lay in bed."

Peake told the court he needed his license as he lived 25km from the closest town, and had no history of bad driving.

Magistrate Ross Woodford however cited the fact he had a drink-driving charge in 2015.

Peake pleaded guilty to the charge, and was fined $800.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.