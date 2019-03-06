'Selfless' Julie to be celebrated

REMEMBERED: Julie Paynter and then husband Neil set up the Apollonian Hotel in 1985.

REMEMBERED: Julie Paynter and then husband Neil set up the Apollonian Hotel in 1985. Contributed

JULIE Paynter is being remembered as a woman who left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

"She had one of the purest hearts on this earth,” her son John said. "She was just an amazingly beautiful person.”

Locals will remember Ms Paynter for her role establishing the Apollonian Hotel after it was moved from Gympie in 1985.

"Mum was instrumental in setting up the gardens and the pictures and the menu,” Mr Paynter said.

She then ran Mangiarie Cafe in Tewantin where she shared her passion for food with the community.

"She had a love affair with Italy and the language and the food. Mum was well-known for her cooking.”

Ms Paynter died last Friday after a five-year battle with emphysema.

Mr Paynter, who has been inundated with tributes, spoke about his mother's "selfless” character.

"There was not a bad bone in her body. She always put everyone else before her own needs,” he said.

"Mum seemed to know everyone and had a lasting impression on so many people.”

Ms Paynter was born in 1944 in Christchurch, New Zealand and at 21 married Neil in Victoria. They had two sons, John and Miles, before moving to Tewantin in 1984.

A friend of 30 years, Chrissy Neale, remembered a genuine and warm woman who adored her boys.

"Julie made everyone feel like they were family,” Ms Neale said.

"I remember Julie looked like a young Elizabeth Taylor and red was her favourite colour to wear.”

Ms Paynter's funeral is tomorrow, 2pm at Drysdale Tewantin. Mr Paynter said people were welcome to celebrate his mother's life.