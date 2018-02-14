Selfless kids put animals first

SHAKE ON IT: Laila Moloney and Tobi the dog shake paws after Laila and her friends donated $115 to the RSPCA from a baking sale.

SHAKE ON IT: Laila Moloney and Tobi the dog shake paws after Laila and her friends donated $115 to the RSPCA from a baking sale. Amber Macpherson

A GROUP of primary school-aged children gave up a Sunday to raise money for the Noosa RSPCA.

Nine children, aged between 8 and 11, spent a whole day selling baked goods from their Tewantin driveway on February 4, ending the day with a total of $115 for the Doonan animal rescue centre.

Tewantin mum Amanda Moloney said the idea spread through her daughter's group of friends.

"My daughter wanted to do it, and so did a few of her friends,” Ms Moloney said.

"Before I knew it, there was a group of them all in the kitchen.”

Laila Moloney said they all wanted to help out because they love animals.

"They (the RSPCA) do a lot of good things and they save a lot of animals' lives,” Laila said.

"We thought it was a good cause.

"We all brought in something each, cookies and cupcakes, to sell.”

Ms Moloney said the community were very generous with their donations.

"People were donating more than they were buying,” she said.

"A woman gave them money and they asked what she would like to buy. She said 'oh, nothing. I just wanted to help'.

"They did it all out the front of our house in Furness Drive in Tewantin.”

Eight of the children handed over the money to the Noosa RSPCA on Monday afternoon to staff member Kitty O'Brien.