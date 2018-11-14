Menu
Login
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
News

Driver trapped as truck falls off motorway

by Shannon Molloy
14th Nov 2018 1:43 PM

Emergency crews are working to free the driver of a semi-trailer that drove off the side of an elevated stretch motorway and crashed.

The incident occurred on the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane, about noon local time (1pm AEDT).

It appeared the truck went off the road as the motorway passes over Slacks Creek. Channel 9 helicopter vision from the scene shows the mangled wreckage wresting on the ground below.

 

A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.

 

Rescue authorities are working to free the driver from the mangled wreckage.
Rescue authorities are working to free the driver from the mangled wreckage.

 

Queensland Police says eastbound lanes are closed with diversions in place at University Drive and Loganlea Rd.

Westbound lanes of the major motorway are down to one lane, with considerable delays expected in both directions.

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews are working to free the driver from the truck's cabin.

 

A map showing the approximate location of the truck crash.
A map showing the approximate location of the truck crash.

 

A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
A semi-trailer has come off the Logan Motorway at Tanah Merah, south of Brisbane.
crash driver editors picks motorway queensland trapped

Top Stories

    Owners brought to heel with push for responsible dog owners

    Owners brought to heel with push for responsible dog owners

    News Sunshine Coast dog attacks spark concerns and create pop-up educations booths

    • 14th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Cinema guide for Noosa

    Cinema guide for Noosa

    News What's on at the movies

    Surf fest founder bails, wishes luck

    Surf fest founder bails, wishes luck

    News Feature: Noosa News turns 50

    Bobby's Noosa: a secluded surfer's paradise

    Bobby's Noosa: a secluded surfer's paradise

    News 73-year-old surfer recalls how times have changed

    Local Partners