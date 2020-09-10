Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election
Senior Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham announces decision to stand down at election Chris Ison ROK240118crookwood2
Politics

Senior Minister to stand down at election

by Domanii Cameron
10th Sep 2020 10:27 AM

SENIOR Palaszczuk Government Minister Anthony Lynham has announced he will not recontest his seat at the upcoming October election.

"It has become very clear to me that I cannot maintain my medical registration as a doctor and give 100 per cent to this job," he told Parliament today.

"And the people of Stafford and Queensland deserve 100 per cent."

Dr Lynham has held the seat of Stafford since 2014, which has a margin of about 12 per cent.

He said he would speak further on it later today.

More Stories

anthony lynham election palaszczuk government politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North shore fees not driving improvements: LNP

        Premium Content North shore fees not driving improvements: LNP

        Politics A state election candidate says investing fees raised through taxes on drivers who use Noosa North Shore into improvements for the area is a key priority.

        ‘Love my sausage’: Weapons drawn at woman with skewer

        Premium Content ‘Love my sausage’: Weapons drawn at woman with skewer

        Crime Woman to go to trial after allegedly lunging at police with skewer

        Coast foster carers needed to protect kids

        Premium Content Coast foster carers needed to protect kids

        Health Urgent recruitment drive is under way on the Coast for foster carers

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll