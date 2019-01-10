Seniors switching on to Noosa's digital way of living

IN NOOSA, the age of the geek grans and gramps could well be at hand thanks to a $14,775 grant to council.

For the fifth year running, Noosa Library Service has secured funding from the Tech Savvy Seniors program to overcome any techno-phobia.

"If the only tablet you're familiar with is one you take with water, and you think browsing is something done only at the shops, you're not alone,” library literacy and learning co-ordinator Tracey King said.

"But Noosa Library Service can help you learn the basics with a wide range of free workshops on offer.

"Many seniors have embraced new technologies, but some are still overwhelmed or intimidated by the thought of getting online.

"We make the learning process easier by providing this free guidance in a friendly environment.”

Seniors learn how to use a tablet device, navigate social media, shop online and access government services.

"This year we've introduced a new suite of workshops teaching seniors how to design a 3D object and how to print it out on the 3D printer,” she said.

Beginning in February, the program aims to assist seniors to avoid internet scams and the pitfalls of online fraud when conducting business, shopping and banking.

The Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland Program - a partnership between the Queensland Government and Telstra with support from the State Library of Queensland and the Department of Communities - provides training at selected public libraries across Queensland to encourage more seniors to embrace information technology.

For more information, phone 53296555.