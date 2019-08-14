Seniors Week help

LOCAL seniors can access free legal, financial and in-home care services information as part of Noosa and Cooroy library workshops during Seniors Week in August.

Designed specifically for seniors and their immediate family, the workshops will be presented by three industry experts – a financial advisor specialising in aged care, a solicitor and a community care manager.

Library programs officer Liz Bleechmore said the workshops were aimed at helping seniors maintain their independence and lifestyle in later years.

“These workshops are popular with retirees, seniors and their immediate families because they bring a wealth of knowledge and understanding of critical financial and legal implications that are important to seniors’ decision-making as they move into a different phase of life,” she said.

“The workshops are very beneficial because of the breadth of information covered, especially for those who are looking to enter into a contract for a retirement village, lifestyle park or aged care facility.

“There is also general information about accessing home care services and government-funded support programs such as Home Care Packages.

“The major changes to lifestyle and living arrangements for seniors can be stressful and that can also affect immediate family. We encourage those with ageing parents to come along to the libraries for these fantastic workshops to make the transition into this phase of life easier.”

The workshops will take place at Cooroy Library on Tuesday, August 20 and Noosaville Library on Wednesday, August 21 from 10-11.30am as part of Seniors Week. It’s a free event but bookings are required: www.libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au or 5329 6555.