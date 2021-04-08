Sensory classes take off, babies before born signed up

A Coast sensory stimulation program is looking to light up the learning pathways of even new-borns.

From Caloundra to Noosa, parents are lining up to enrol their newborns in a new sensory experience each week.

Baby Sensory was developed in the United Kingdom.

It includes all the "bells and whistles", including bubbles, balloons, LED light shows, sensory massages as well as basic sign language designed to enhance healthy development.

Laura Parks runs the Baby Sensory Sunshine Coast stimulating sessions.

She said classes suited children from birth through to 13 months.

"Some of them start really young, like from a week old," Ms Parks said.

"Some parents register for classes when their child is not even born yet.

"We're really focusing on that early learning brain development," she said.

Ms Parks said Baby Sensory was developed in the United Kingdom by child expert Dr Lin Day and was now embraced worldwide by mothers and fathers determined to give their bubs the best start in life.

Baby Sensory Sunshine Coast's Laura Parks with baby "batgirl" during a themed dress up.

"A baby' brain doubles in volume during the first year of their life," she said.

"Studies have found over the years it (baby sensory activities) really lays the foundation for their future learning as well.

"Each week's different for them to make it fresh and interesting - it's just magical to watch them from my perspective to see them develop," Ms Parks said.

Ms Parks said many dads turned up these days at this interactive weekly classes.

Haylee Turner of Peregian Springs said her baby son Isaac was just about to finish his last term of baby sensory sessions after COVID delayed his enrolment in 2020.

"My daughter Amelia, who's now four started there when she was four-months-old and didn't look backwards," Ms Turner said.

"She absolutely loved it.

"She really loved being involved with the other kids and getting social," she said.

Ms Turner said it was obvious how positively babies only weeks old responded to all the sights and sounds.

Baby Sensory Sunshine Coast is about to start term two classes in Caloundra, Buderim and Noosa.