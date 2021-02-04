Sephora ‘cancels’ pro-Trump influencer

Sephora is facing backlash from conservatives after it ended its relationship with pro-Trump beauty blogger Amanda Ensing.

Sephora is facing backlash from conservatives after it ended its relationship with pro-Trump beauty blogger Amanda Ensing.

Makeup retailer Sephora is facing backlash from US conservatives after it decided cease its relationship with pro-Trump beauty blogger Amanda Ensing.

Sephora ended its contract with Ensing, who has 1.4 million Instagram followers, after she sent a series of political tweets on the day of the siege at the US Capitol.

"The left: I hate it here. America is embarrassing. Only we can riot loot. Defund the police. Just do what the government tells you don't ask questions," Ensing tweeted.

"The right: Let's fight for freedom. We love the USA. Defend the Constitution. We support our Military Law enforcement."

RELATED: Why cancel culture has gone too far

Ensing is now calling for a boycott of the company.

Amanda Ensing sent a series of political tweets on the day of the Capitol riot.

RELATED: JK Rowling bemoans cancel culture

Ensing also shared a photo of former US President Donald Trump with a reflection of a lion below him with the words, "It will be biblical."

The YouTuber also tweeted "there's not enough popcorn in the world for what's about to happen", on the day of the riot, clarifying a short time later she was referring to "the amount of corruption about to be revealed in our government".

"As usual, the left twists our words," she wrote.

Sephora, which contracted Ensing through the third-party rewardStyle platform, said it had been "recently made aware of concerning behaviour by Ms Ensing on her social platforms", in a statement to The Hill.

"Most recently, she made light of the violence and tragic loss of life at our nation's Capitol last month," Sephora said.

"For this reason, we made the decision to cease all programming with her indefinitely, including having the video she created through an external vendor, taken down."

Sephora said Ensing's political views did not play a role in them ending her contract.

"Any claim that this decision was made on the basis of political or religious beliefs is inaccurate, we respect each individual's right to have their own perspectives and freedom of expression," it said.

"However, Sephora reserves the right to terminate any partnership we deem inappropriate for our brand."

The beauty retailer also denied trying to silence Ensing, saying it was working to "ensure all future influencer outreach, content and partnerships are subjected to tighter controls".

News.com.au has contacted Sephora for a comment.

Before the partnership ended, consumers criticised Sephora last week after she shared a video promoting their products. One commenter said she was part of a "dangerous MAGA group".

Amanda Ensing said Sephora was trying to ‘smear her character’.

Sephora said the company reserved the ‘right to terminate any partnership we deem inappropriate’.

The beauty blogger has launched a series of videos calling for a boycott of the company.

The influencer said she'd told rewardStyle her conservative Christian values had previously drawn attention.

"They said, don't worry. We don't discriminate on your political or religious beliefs," she told Newsmax. She added she'd previously been criticised by "big influencers" online "for months".

In another interview with Fox News Business the influencer alleged Sephora's legal team and rewardStyle had not explained why the partnership had ended.

In another clip shared to her Instagram, she said the retail giant was trying to "smear her character".

Ensing said she first shared her political views in November 2020, saying she supported Mr Trump in an interview with Newsmax.

"To be honest it was more hate at first than good. But as the haters left the patriots came in," she said.

"But from an industry standpoint almost everyone in my industry walked away from me. Smeared my character, called me a white supremacist, racist, homophobic. (Said) I'm no longer Latina. Threatened violence against me. It's a very sad place that we can't speak our views any more without feeling like we're going to be cancelled."

Supporters have flooded Mr Ensing's social media pages, telling her they'd join a boycott of the company.

"Because of Newsmax I was able to hear your story. I banned Sephora as of today," one woman wrote on her Facebook page.

"Sephora will never get another dime from me," another woman wrote on her Instagram.

Another said she would "never shop at Sephora ever again".

"Just found out that Sephora dropped you," she wrote. "I've never purchased from Sephora and wasn't a follower of your before but now I will be!"

Originally published as Sephora 'cancels' pro-Trump influencer