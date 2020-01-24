Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

Serena stunner: Williams crashes out in Round 3

by Lauren Wood
24th Jan 2020 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Serena Williams is out of the Australian Open.

Yes, you've read that correctly.

The 23-time grand slam winner's quest for her elusive record-squalling major is over after a three-set loss to China's Qiang Wang in the second round, delivering the biggest shock of the tournament so far.

Wang, the tournament's 27th seed, played the match of her life to dismantle Williams' game completely and leave her without answers, progressing 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5.

Williams fought tooth and nail to scrape back the second set in a tiebreak but it wasn't enough as Wang - who needed three match points to secure the win - held tough.

"I think my team always believe I can do it," Wang said.

The 28-year-old could not have reversed the fortunes any further from the last time the pair met, having fallen to Williams in 45 minutes at the US Open, winning only one game.

 

 

Qiang Wang held her nerve to defeat Serena Williams in straight sets in the third round.
Qiang Wang held her nerve to defeat Serena Williams in straight sets in the third round.

More Stories

Show More
australian open australian open 2020 grand slam serena williams wang qiang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        News ‘Child’s play can set them up for life’: centre to hold open day for entire community.

        Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        premium_icon Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        Weather There’s more rain and storms set to hit the Sunshine Coast with the Bureau of...

        Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

        premium_icon Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

        Offbeat WATCH: Video emerges of shark entering Noosa River

        Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

        premium_icon Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

        News First glimpse at the damage done to Gympie economy by collapse of building company...