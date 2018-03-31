Serenity slaps sand and surf

WHAT could possibly be more popular in Noosa than its Main Beach?

After all, we promote our golden sand-laden icon around the world, so surely it's our number one attraction?

And that oh-so important stroll along Hastings St afterwards, to dry off, deposit said sand on the street, and catch a coffee while admiring passing human "traffic”.

Well, not so in Queensland, it seems, at least when it comes to bucket lists.

Amazingly, while surfing at our holy grail is 63 in a Top 100 Bucket List of things to do in Queensland, it has been trumped locally by a cruise in the Noosa Everglades, which has snagged 54, according to Experience Oz online travel and based on online traffic statistics, customer reviews and digital response.

Happily eco-tourism- based adventures and sightseeing dominated the higher numbers, with exploring the outer Barrier Reef in pole position confirming the value of the icon to tourism and the world at large, while Australia Zoo came in at four, Brisbane's Lone Pine and Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuaries were 12th and 7th respectively.

Many of the other top positions were taken up by tours of natural wonders and whale watching, interspersed with wreck-diving and the inevitable theme parks.

Driving up to Cape York was eight, while visiting The Whitsundays' Whitehaven Beach sat at two.

Other local attractions that made the list include Eumundi Markets at 84, and walking on Fraser Island at 53 - and the island scored a second time with enjoying Lake Mackenzie at a very high six.

Interestingly a tour of Boggo Road Jail came in at 94, while curiously a tour of the XXXX Brewery drew the 44th spot. Oh well.

But Main Beach lovers can make a difference, with voting now open for a People's Choice component.

Entrants can vote by visiting the experienceoz website, looking up the Queensland Bucket List, selecting their favourite experience featured in the Ultimate Queensland Bucket List, with the prize including flights, accommodation and the chosen experience for the winner.