Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A serial arsonist set fire to a share house while two people were inside because he had been ‘asked to move out’.
A serial arsonist set fire to a share house while two people were inside because he had been ‘asked to move out’.
Crime

Serial firebug jailed over $790k house fire

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
30th Oct 2020 1:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serial arsonist set fire to a Brisbane share house while two people were inside because he was upset about being asked to move out, a court has heard.

Shannon Robert Anderson, 31, caused almost $790,000 damage when he decided to torch the two-storey Mango Hill while drunk on March 17.

Nobody was injured in the blaze and the Kallangur father-of-five pleaded guilty to the single count of arson in Brisbane District Court on Friday.

Women jailed for 'callous' killing of Jacob Bell

Doctor found guilty of raping patient during pap smear

Prosecutor Elie Jary said the day before the fire, Anderson was asked to move out and he told his ex-flatmates that he would be back to burn the house down.

 

Neighbours reported hearing an explosion just after 4pm, with flames engulfing The Freshwater Creek Road house. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
Neighbours reported hearing an explosion just after 4pm, with flames engulfing The Freshwater Creek Road house. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark

 

Ms Jary said Anderson, a chef from New South Wales, had served four months behind bars for torching a Sydney business in 2018 after he was stood down.

He had also been given a suspended sentence two years earlier after he set fire to some clothes in a garbage bin near a granny flat and "broke the hose" so it couldn't be put out.

Anderson's barrister James Feely described Anderson's method of lighting the Mango Hill fire as "fairly unsophisticated" and said no accelerants had been used.

 

The house on the corner of Freshwater Creek Road and Limoso Court had to be demolished. AAPimage/David Clark
The house on the corner of Freshwater Creek Road and Limoso Court had to be demolished. AAPimage/David Clark

 

The court heard the damage caused to the house and contents was $790,000 and the house, which was insured for $630,000, had to be demolished.

Judge Julie Dick accepted that Anderson was sorry but said it was "a pretty mean thing to do".

She said his history of lighting fires was the most concerning feature in the case.

"It just suggests that when you get angry and you've got grog you think about fire, and you know not everyone does that" Judge Dick said.

Anderson was sentenced to five years' jail.

After time already served he will be eligible for parole on September 17, 2021.

Originally published as Serial firebug jailed over $790k house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Little guys connect with bold business growth

        Premium Content Little guys connect with bold business growth

        Business Leaders of a growing Coast start-up say “it’s not all doom and gloom” in the business world as they aim for further expansion.

        Storm watch: Coast in ‘firing line’ for supercell repeat

        Premium Content Storm watch: Coast in ‘firing line’ for supercell repeat

        Weather The weather bureau is tracking a series of thunderstorms

        Where to vote on election day: Full list of Coast booths

        Premium Content Where to vote on election day: Full list of Coast booths

        Politics The end of the line is near for political hopefuls

        FULL LIST: Noosa court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Friday.