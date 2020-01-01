Menu
Two men face serious assault charges after an alleged carpark attack that put a young man in hospital. Photo: FILE
Serious charges laid over alleged NYE attack

Matty Holdsworth
1st Jan 2020 6:06 PM
TWO men face serious assault charges after an alleged New Year's Eve attack that put a young man in a coma.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said a 19-year-old and 20-year-old man were released on bail "with conditions" late this afternoon.

Sen Sgt Edwards said both men were charged with grievous bodily harm in company.

Fresh details also emerged of the alleged incident, which occurred about 11.30pm at the Bay Village carpark along Hastings St, Noosa.

One of the men faces a bodily harm charge on an alleged separate victim related to the same incident and also a drug charge.

Sen Sgt Edwards said the victim, who was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition, was out of the coma and was in a stable condition.

The two men will face the Noosa Magistrates Court on January 28.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

