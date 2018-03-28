Mine confirms 4 men in serious CQ bus rollover were staff

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted two men from the scene of a crash at Blackwater this morning.

UPDATE 12PM: FOUR men involved in a serious bus crash were employees ofthe mine contracting firm UGM Pty Ltd, Bount Cook Colliery have confirmed.

Three men are in hospital, two in a critical condition, after the bus rolled travelling between the site near Blackwater, and the BMA mine on the outskirts of town.

Photos of the wreckage on Ardurad Rd have since been released by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, who airlifted to two most injured men to the Rockhampton Hospital.

Two men were airlifted from the scene of a bus roll over at Blackwater this morning with serious injuries. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A Cook Colliery spokesman said all injured men, aged in their 40s, were occupants of the crash at 6.32am.

"The injured people were all occupants of the bus," the said.

"No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

"Emergency services and police have responded to the incident and are attending to the injured.

"UGM provides mining services to Bounty's Cook Colliery. Bounty Mining Limited, through its subsidiary, Bounty Cook Pty Ltd, operates the Cook Colliery near Blackwater, Queensland. "Both organisations are providing support to the employees and families."

A third man was taken to the Blackwater Hospital and another to a medical facility for observation.

All men are stable, and further details of their injuries are below.

UPDATE 10.40AM: TWO men seriously injured in a bus rollover have been airlifted airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital.

The rescue helicopter was called to Ardurad Rd, near the BMA Blackwater mine, as paramedics treated four men following the crash about 6.32am.

It is understood the men, all aged in their 40s, were travelling to or from the Cook Colliery project site near the BMA mine and crashed onto the BMA mine site.

Bounty Mining, owners of Cook Colliery, are expected to provide a comment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman detailed the patients' injuries, three of whom required transport to hospital.

#Blackwater - 4 patients assessed following bus rollover on Ardurad Road at 6.32am. 2 patients being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital both stable, third patient by road to Blackwater Hospital stable, and 4th patient by road to medical centre as a precaution. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 27, 2018

"One of those patients had facial lacerations, lower back and arm injuries," a QAS spokesman said.

"The second patient has got lower back pain and a pelvic injury.

"We had a third patient transported by road to the Blackwater Hospital with neck and back injuries

"The fourth patient had no obvious injuries, he was taken to a medical centre for observations"

#CapRescue #RACQ Rescue 300 is en route to Blackwater to attend to a behicle accident involving a bus. pic.twitter.com/kgv5UcjSEu — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) March 27, 2018

Both men airlifted were also treated for spinal precautions, and are in a stable condition.

The Queensland Police Service had blocked the Blackwater Rolleston Road for a period of time while the rescue chopper landed.

The QPS could not be reached at the time of this update.

A bus has rolled at Ardurad Rd, Blackwater. NOTE: Pin does not indicate exact location. Google Maps

UPDATE 8.30AM: A RESCUE helicopter is readying to airlift a number of men seriously injured in a bus rollover near a Blackwater mine.

Three patients are currently being assessed on scene at Ardurad Rd, near the BMA mine.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four men were involved in the crash, two are in critical but stable conditions.

One has head lacerations, another has a back injury and is complaining of pelvic pain and a third is being assessed with neck and back pain.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 6.32am.

The Queensland Police Service is also on scene, and confirmed the crash happened near, not on, the mine site.

Their last update, as of 8am, was that police would shut down the Blackwater Rolleston Road near the BMA mine for a short period of time while the helicopter was on scene.

UPDATE 7.30AM: TWO men are critically injured and awaiting helicopter transport after a bus rollover near a Blackwater mine.

The Queensland Ambulance Service is on scene at Ardurad Rd on the outskirts of town after they received the emergency call at 6.32am.

A spokeswoman confirmed one man has suffered a head injury, another's back is injured.

Two other men were involved, though their condition is unknown at this time.

INITIAL REPORT: A BUS has rolled near a Blackwater mine, leaving four men in need of paramedics help.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one man has a head injury, another has got a back injury and two more patients are being assessed.

The spokeswoman said paramedics are still assessing the situation after the 6.32am emergency call out to Ardurad Rd, Blackwater.

The initial call placed the location near the BMA Blackwater mine.

