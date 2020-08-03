Menu
Crews are working to free a woman from the crash. Crystal Jones
SERIOUS CRASH: Four-wheel drive towing caravan rolls

Crystal Jones
3rd Aug 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 1:42 PM
CREWS are at the scene of a serious traffic crash on Gin Gin Mt Perry Road.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened 30km from Gin Gin towards Mt Perry. 

A call was made to emergency crews about noon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were working to free a female occupant from the vehicle, while a male was out of the vehicle. 

The extent of injuries is not yet known. 

It is believed the four-wheel drive was towing a caravan when it possibly hit a tree and rolled. 

More to come 

