Menu
Login
A car is alight as police attend to an incident on Bourke St. Picture: @meegslouise/Twitter
A car is alight as police attend to an incident on Bourke St. Picture: @meegslouise/Twitter
News

Multiple stabbings, man shot in Melbourne CBD

by Stephen Drill, Aneeka Simonis, Charis Chang
9th Nov 2018 4:06 PM

UPDATE: A MAN has been shot by police after setting a car on fire and allegedly stabbing a number of people in Melbourne's Bourke St.

Police have confirmed they responded to reports of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston St about 4.20pm.

In a statement police said a man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital in critical condition. He is under police guard.

The Age is reporting the man was shot by police.

"A small number of people are being treated for stab wounds," the statement said.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined at this stage.

Melbourne resident Meegan May told news.com.au she was on a tram on Bourke St heading into the city when it stopped just before Elizabeth St about a block before the mall. She heard someone start screaming "he's got a knife".

She looked through the back window of the tram and noticed a car on fire. There was a man and two police officers trying to calm him down.

"A moment later, I heard a loud bang, to me it sounded like a gunshot," she said.

EARLIER: A SERIES of explosions have been heard near Bourke Street this afternoon as police lock down the city.

Businesses are currently shut near the incident, with police telling people to stay inside.

Neapoli Cafe in Russell Place has been closed, with staff remaining there and waiting for further instructions from police.

Sam, from the cafe, said: "There was just a lot of bangs. There's only staff here, police told us to stay."

Another person nearby said there was four loud explosions heard earlier this afternoon, which may have been linked to a ute nearby.

Some fled the area fearing there may be further explosions.

A bystander in Bourke St said that a car had burst into flames.

"There was a guy stabbed and there was a car explosion in Bourke Street," he said.

"It was near JB Hi Fi, near the corner of Russell Place."

Police cordon off Bourke St after a car explosion. Picture: Aneeka Simonis
Police cordon off Bourke St after a car explosion. Picture: Aneeka Simonis

 

Police at the scene in the Bourke St Mall. Picture: @gemmacaf/Twitter
Police at the scene in the Bourke St Mall. Picture: @gemmacaf/Twitter

 

Onlookers near the corner of Swanston and Bourke streets. Picture: Josh Fagan
Onlookers near the corner of Swanston and Bourke streets. Picture: Josh Fagan

 

Bourke St is blocked off .
Bourke St is blocked off .


The bystander said that other people had run and hid.

"They ran into a cafe and locked themselves in a kitchen," he said.

A police statement said: "Police are aware of an incident in the vicinity of Bourke Street. Police are asking for members of the public to avoid the area. We will provide information as it comes to hand."

bourke st editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Colour fun gives to local Salvos

    Colour fun gives to local Salvos

    News Fundraising colour fun and fitness event raised thousands for local Salvation Army ahead of Christmas

    • 9th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
    Tunnel vision in station upgrade

    Tunnel vision in station upgrade

    News Issued raised against applicant for two-storey service station

    Funds shed light on shade house

    Funds shed light on shade house

    News Noosa Botanic Garden to receive $400,00 facelift for shade house

    Ute better catch this climb special

    Ute better catch this climb special

    News Putting muscle into the weekend climb

    Local Partners