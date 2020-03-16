Man suffers serious head injury in abattoir incident

UPDATE: A Tawianese national is recovering in hospital after he became trapped in packaging machinery at a Yandilla meat processing facility.

The 28-year-old man became lodged in the package processing machinery shortly after 6am this morning.

Millmerran Police Senior Sergeant Steve Ryan said the man's co-workers freed him before emergency services arrived.

"He was given first aid by them," Sgt Ryan said.

"The man was transported by Queensland Ambulance Service to a LifeFlight helicopter and Transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital."

The man received serious injuries to his hand and head.

Police, including officers from the Forensic Crash Unit, and Workplace Health and Safety staff are investigating the cause of the accident.

8AM: A man suffered serious injuries after they were trapped in machinery at Yandilla farm supply business.

The person became trapped about 6am this morning at a business on the Gore Highway.

Queensland Fires and Emergency Services arrived at about 6.30am to find the person already removed from the machinery.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the person for serious injures before they were loaded in the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter.