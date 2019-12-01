Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Close-up of worn construction work boots on forklift
Close-up of worn construction work boots on forklift
Business

Serious injuries in workplace fall

by Laura Nelson
1st Dec 2019 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has been seriously injured after falling five metres from a wall at a work site at Luscombe, near Pimpama, today.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said initial reports identified the injured person as an adult male.

He said the accident happened in the Empire Industrial Estate about 12pm when the person fell five metres from a wall, suffering chest, back and head injuries.

They were treated by paramedics and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It is unclear what kind of workplace was involved, but the area is home to an assortment of forklift and machinery businesses.

More Stories

fall serious injuries workplace accident workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passion to help drives PT to business success

        premium_icon Passion to help drives PT to business success

        Health The satisfaction this personal trainer receives from helping people feel better makes her wish she had changed careers years earlier.

        Kiteboarder left with broken ribs after hard landing

        premium_icon Kiteboarder left with broken ribs after hard landing

        News A kite boarder, renowned for big airs, has been badly injured after landing hard in...

        For argument’s sake, schools finish winners

        premium_icon For argument’s sake, schools finish winners

        News Noosa debating comp is a keenly contested school favourite.

        Defaced beauty spot sparks anger

        premium_icon Defaced beauty spot sparks anger

        News Noosa beach vandals leave their ugly marks.