Service is right on the Moneypenny in Noosa

A FAVOURITE Hastings St eatery is helping shine the international spotlight on Noosa hospitality after being named Best International Bar and Restaurant in a posh United Kingdom publication.

Miss Moneypenny's owner Ben Walsh sees this award handed out last week as "a great achievement for our region”

"Miss Moneypenny's has once again raised the profile of Noosa and the Sunshine Coast to an international audience as an exclusive hospitality destination,” Mr Walsh said.

LUXlife Restaurant & Bar Awards is a guide to its well-heeled readers on where in the world they can avail themselves of the finest food and drink, hotels and resorts, health and beauty, automotive, jewellery, art and technology.

"We are all extremely proud of this achievement. To be recognised as one of the very best venues in the world is testament to our quality, consistency, creativity and professionalism.

"I have my team to thank for this achievement, they take great pride in producing the very best experiences for the customers and they excel at doing so.

The LUX specialist judging panel consists of an international experts with backgrounds in business, economy, politics, media, journalism, history and education.

Mr Walsh said the focus is centred around the evaluation of skills and services on offer, client and customer feedback, testimonials, and recognition of the nominee's wider market reputation.

Dedication to customer service and client satisfaction are award clinchers as is an ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.