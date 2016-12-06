Serving up the Noosa lifestyle

CONFERENCE organisers had a taste of the Noosa lifestyle last week, diving in at the chance to take in everything Noosa has to offer for corporate getaways.

In conjunction with Tourism Noosa, Peppers Resort treated some of the country's most influential conference organisers to surf lessons, a speed boat trip and a cooking class to entice new clients to choose Noosa for their next business trip.

Noosa chef Matt Golinski hosted a lunch on Noosa Main Beach on Thursday, treating guests to multiple courses made from local suppliers and farmers.

Peppers Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin said getting businesses to experience Noosa is one of the best ways to bring in new clients.

"If we get people to come in and physically see the product and see what Noosa's like, we've got a broader chance of them coming," Mr McPharlin said.

Mr Golinski said it was important his team of chefs offered the guests a fresh menu using in season produce.

"When you're coming here on holidays, you're tending to eat out three times a day," Mr Golinski said.

"So you want to eat light, you want to eat fresh - that's how I want to eat.

"So it's not only important to show the diversity of produce in the region, but how we put it together so that it suits the lifestyle."