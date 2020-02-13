Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW APP: Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me App provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's Current Location or Dropped Pin and road Closed and Water Over Road locations.
NEW APP: Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me App provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's Current Location or Dropped Pin and road Closed and Water Over Road locations.
News

SES drops potentially life saving new app

Francis Witsenhuysen
13th Feb 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STATE Emergency Services have just dropped a timely and potentially life saving new mobile app called Floods Near Me NSW.

Bringing together flood related information in NSW, the Flood Near Me app provides the user with tailored warnings as well as the user's current location or dropped pin and road closed and water over road locations.

Other life saving features of the app are:

•Observed River Gauge Heights (with pinch gesture Graphs and Touch enabled historical readings)

•Compare, Rename or make Favourite River Gauges

•Flooded River Sections (for stations with Minor, Moderate and Major flood levels)

•Flood Watch and Flood Warning information

•Evacuation Warning, Evacuation Order and Evacuation All-Clear areas

•User's Current Location or Dropped Pin

•Road Closed and Water Over Road locations

To view the full website head to: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/mapfnm/index.html

Download it: http://www.floodsnearme.com.au/

app editors picks floods near me northern rivers emergency services northern rivers weather nsw ses
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The depths below: Mass damage as carpark floods

        premium_icon The depths below: Mass damage as carpark floods

        Weather IN PHOTOS: Instead of using their unit block’s carpark, residents have been flicking a fishing line into the completely flooded basement.

        Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

        Power out, homes evacuated as Coast cops torrential downpour

        Weather More than 200mm of rain recorded in one Coast area

        Rotary urge community for bushfire support

        Rotary urge community for bushfire support

        News ‘The road ahead for bushfire survivors is a difficult one.'

        Three people in hospital after Peregian Springs crash

        premium_icon Three people in hospital after Peregian Springs crash

        News Three people are in hospital after a crash at Peregian Springs on Wednesday...