SES stalwart hangs up his boots after 35 years

DEDICATED: Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington congratulates Stan Ryan on 35 years of service with SES.

AFTER 35 years putting his life on the line to serve the community, Cooroy SES controller Stan Ryan has decided to stand down.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington thanked Mr Ryan for his dedication in helping the Noosa shire during emergency situations.

"Stan's contribution to the safety, amenity and well-being of this community has been an enduring one,” CrWellington said.

"Stan himself has been named Regional Member of the Year and awarded the Minister's Cup, denoting outstanding service and commitment to the SES.

"He has also been awarded the Emergency Services Medal.”

Mr Ryan has been both deputy local controller and local controller during his time with the SES.

It was under his leadership the Noosa SES was awarded Operational Unit of the Year and Unit of the Year at the SES Week Awards.

"Stan has trained many SES and other emergency services personnel and participated in a great many SES operations,” CrWellington said.

"Stan's selfless and heartfelt willingness to give his time for the betterment of our community makes him an exemplar for us all.”

Besides his commitment to the SES, Mr Ryan has dedicated much of his time and skills to community groups such as The Camphor Laurel Initiative and Cooroy Future Group Inc.