30°
News

SES stalwart hangs up his boots after 35 years

23rd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
DEDICATED: Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington congratulates Stan Ryan on 35 years of service with SES.
DEDICATED: Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington congratulates Stan Ryan on 35 years of service with SES.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER 35 years putting his life on the line to serve the community, Cooroy SES controller Stan Ryan has decided to stand down.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington thanked Mr Ryan for his dedication in helping the Noosa shire during emergency situations.

"Stan's contribution to the safety, amenity and well-being of this community has been an enduring one,” CrWellington said.

"Stan himself has been named Regional Member of the Year and awarded the Minister's Cup, denoting outstanding service and commitment to the SES.

"He has also been awarded the Emergency Services Medal.”

Mr Ryan has been both deputy local controller and local controller during his time with the SES.

It was under his leadership the Noosa SES was awarded Operational Unit of the Year and Unit of the Year at the SES Week Awards.

"Stan has trained many SES and other emergency services personnel and participated in a great many SES operations,” CrWellington said.

"Stan's selfless and heartfelt willingness to give his time for the betterment of our community makes him an exemplar for us all.”

Besides his commitment to the SES, Mr Ryan has dedicated much of his time and skills to community groups such as The Camphor Laurel Initiative and Cooroy Future Group Inc.

Noosa News

Topics:  cooroy ses emergency services noosa noosa council noosa ses ses

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
SES stalwart hangs up his boots after 35 years

SES stalwart hangs up his boots after 35 years

AFTER 35 years putting his life on the line to serve the community, Cooroy SES controller Stan Ryan has decided to stand down.

Learn how to shoot a monster at Festival of Surfing

WIPE OUT: Shooting Monsters is a lunch forum discussing filming some of the biggest breaks in the world.

No, it's not about killing demons - but it is just as terrifying.

Workshop to help prepare for bushfires

BE PREPARED: Are you prepared?

Is your house ready for a bushfire?

Cooroy-Noosa Rd drivers forced to slow down

SLOW DOWN: Cooroy-Noosa Rd will have its speed limit reduced from 100kmh to 90kmh.

Cooroy-Noosa Rd will have its speed limit reduced, but is it enough?

Local Partners

SES stalwart hangs up his boots after 35 years

AFTER 35 years putting his life on the line to serve the community, Cooroy SES controller Stan Ryan has decided to stand down.

New name for Noosa Long Weekend Festival

Noosa Long Weekend Festival 2016 was a sell-out.

Noosa Long Weekend Festival now called Noosa alive!

Author Candice Fox draws out book lovers

Author Candice Fox and Sandra Green.

Candice Fox proved a popular choice for council's author talks

Swan Lake ballet's tragic romance comes to Coast stage

Moscow Ballet La Classique will present Swan Lake at Caloundra.

Moscow Ballet la Classique is bringing Swan Lake to Caloundra

Lightning set to keep Today weather presenter on his toes

Stevie Jacobs.

Catch Lighning netball heroes and weather presenter Stevie Jacobs

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

FOX Sports' new 24/7 rugby league channel is the answer to NRL fans' prayers but for league legend Justin Hodges it is another opportunity to challenge himself.

Selling Houses renovate for Salvos in 100th episode

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia. Supplied by Foxtel.

Selling Houses launch 10th season in volatile property market

Lightning captain ready for her own 'rivalry round'

STAR: Geva Mentor is pumped for the Lightning's next game against the Melbourne Vixens.

Star defender and skipper ready to take lead against Vixens

Vivaldi's Four Seasons to be a concert highlight

Sunshine Coast Concert Band.

Who would've thought seasons would bring such diverse show-stoppers

Art showcase a much-anticipated event on calendar

FEATURED ARTIST: Artist Jill Braiden will be showcased at the 37th Immanuel Arts Festival.

The Immanuel Arts Festival showcases local creative talent

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Motivated Seller leaving her slice of Serenity

4/53 Boongala Terrace, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

Located within minutes of the Sunshine Plaza Shopping Centre, High School and the newly formed Ocean Street, this ground floor 2 bedroom unit is perfect for the...

BEACHSIDE BEAUTY, WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING!

9/10 Edward Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 1 $375,000

Look no further, the opportunity of the year has arrived! If you're looking for a first class investment in a top-shelf location, you've got the complete package...

Everybody&#39;s a winner

34 Sunrise Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 4 3 2 Auction On site 11...

For those of you who are looking for a home which feels like a resort, one which is extremely close to the vibrant Maroochydore action and yet seems worlds apart...

You Know What They Say About Real Estate...

17 Tindale Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction

It's all about LOCATION. Set in a quiet, leafy street on top of Buderim, you can't help but love the lifestyle at 17 Tindale Avenue. A few hundred metres from...

Stylish Family Living, Blue-Chip Buderim Location

47 Townsend Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 Auction

Nestled at the end of peaceful, tree-lined Townsend Road, this contemporary residence presents the perfect combination of stylish family living in an exceptional...

Cool and Coastal - Buderim on Top

11A Cottman Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction

Fresh and contemporary, in modern coastal style, a designer home thoughtfully planned to deliver an idyllic Buderim lifestyle with all the benefits of living on...

Country Living In The Heart Of Mapleton!

33 Obi Obi Road, Mapleton 4560

House 3 1 Contact Agent

Walking distance to cafes, shops and parks, just minutes to school and transport this gorgeous 3 bedroom timber home is ready for new owners. High ceilings...

Hidden Peace Haven

54 Willandra Place, Kureelpa 4560

3 1 3 $680,000

Hidden away, amongst an array of fig and maple trees, sit's this adorable, 100 year old relocated Queenslander that expresses a serene sense of opulence and plenty...

Be Early, Be Quick, Reserve Set, To Sell 9am this Saturday

8 Manor Lane, Buderim 4556

House 5 3 2 Auction on Site...

Peacefully set in cul-de-sac, a sense of warmth and space greet you from the moment you enter. Boasting spacious living and lounge areas, media room, open plan...

Prices Now Reduced! Stunning Lifestyle Acreage Lots with Ocean Views

Lots 1-9 / 448 Petrie Creek Road, Rosemount 4560

Residential Land Ridges on Rosemount offers you an exclusive lifestyle opportunity in one of ... From $410,000

Ridges on Rosemount offers you an exclusive lifestyle opportunity in one of the finest boutique offerings the Sunshine Coast has seen. An exclusive enclave of...

Giving takes many forms

SENSE OF BELONGING: Early morning along Noosa River.

Sense of community pays us back in many ways

Luxury on a higher level

Chic Noosa sub-penthouse apartment steps away from the expected

Premier riverside location and luxurious lifestyle

Two-level, north-facing Noosa riverfront villa in boutique complex

Green centre defines new development

A GREEN OUTLOOK: A central park the length of 10 football fields will be at the heart of the new Harmony community.

Linear thinking delivers a Queensland first in parkland

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!