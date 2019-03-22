Set to shine at Miss Universe

WATCH out beauty world because one of Noosa's own is making her presence felt in the industry.

Kate Radin was recently selected as a top five Queensland finalist in Australia's search for Miss Universe 2019.

The 20-year-old, a former Tewantin Primary and Noosa District High School student, took to the stage earlier this month in Brisbane where she advanced to the next round.

"I've been modelling for the past five years,” Ms Radin said.

"I wanted to get out of my comfort zone so I entered and was absolutely over the moon to make it through.”

Her boyfriend convinced her to apply and Ms Radin said she has loved the experience so far.

"I've met so many good people,” she said.

"All the girls are really friendly and we all lift everybody up.”

LOCAL BEAUTY: Noosa's Kate Radin (red) is one of five Queensland finalists in Australia's search for Miss Universe 2019. Tara Croser

A Criminology student at Griffith University on the Gold Coast, Ms Radin has the smarts to grace the stage for all the right reasons.

"It has changed over the years and is so much more about the intelligence rather than the beauty,” she said.

As part of her work, Ms Radin also raised money for children's charity ToyBox International and was crowned Queensland ToyBox International Ambassador for her efforts.

Ms Radin will now compete against 29 other finalists from across Australia in Melbourne in June.

If she advances far enough, she already has big plans for the prize money.

"I want to set up a safe chat online to help victims of domestic violence speak with a psychologist.”

Until then Ms Radin said she will enjoy the experience and seeing how far it will take her.