Menu
Login
Politics

Setka makes legal bid to stay in ALP

by Karen Sweeney
4th Jul 2019 4:27 PM

Controversial union boss John Setka has filed for an urgent injunction to prevent his expulsion from the Labor Party.

The head of the Victorian division of the CFMMEU is going to the state's Supreme Court in a bid to prevent a motion to remove him as a delegate over comments he allegedly made about anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty.

In court documents Mr Setka has pleaded for a motion by Labor leader Anthony Albanese to be stopped because expelling him from the party would prevent him being an effective advocate for the union and its members.

More Stories

alp court john setka

Top Stories

    Tewantin woman's guilty plea on cop punch

    Tewantin woman's guilty plea on cop punch

    News Tewantin 22yo pleads guilty on charges

    A royal visitor is always welcome

    A royal visitor is always welcome

    News Yes - beautiful plumage

    Strong line-up of female artists at Cooran exhibit

    Strong line-up of female artists at Cooran exhibit

    News Head to the hinterland this weekend for the best in local art

    Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

    Kind hearts save the day at Sunshine Butterflies

    News Upgraded front entrance and car parking worth around $200,000