Settling in for a Go Noosa Easter on the roads

EASTER TREAT: The school holidays Easter period will see a return of Go Noosa congestion-busting services. Geoff Potter

CAR parking limits at Noosa Junction will be extended from three hours to six hours to support the Go Noosa park and free bus ride transport initiatives of the Easter holidays.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the trials will begin at the start of the Queensland school holidays on April 6 and run for three weeks following the successful extension of the Christmas Go Noosa holiday trials.

"With Easter Monday on 22 April and Anzac Day on Thursday 25 April, we expect people will extend their holidays so we'd like the free buses and other initiatives to be available over three weeks."

"Almost 204,000 locals and visitors used the free buses over the Christmas holidays, saving approximately 100,000 car trips. This greatly reduced traffic and emissions."

A free Go Noosa App will provide information on bus timetables, scooter and bike parking, bike paths, walking tracks plus carparking and traffic levels in the Hastings St precinct.

"The positive response to the Christmas trials created the momentum to use Easter to collect even more data. We will use the information to decide what works well and what can be improved,"

Go Noosa is a collaboration between council, Translink, and Sunbus. It is supported by Zero Emissions Noosa, the Hastings Street Association, Noosa Junction Traders Association, Tourism Noosa and Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association.

Visit noosa.qld.gov.au/go-noosa.