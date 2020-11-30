Seven holiday adventures to make most of Noosa

Quad biking through national park in the Noosa hinterland is a popular drawcard.

Quad biking through national park in the Noosa hinterland is a popular drawcard.

Noosa is expected to host to bumper crowds leading into the school holidays as Queensland's borders to the key markets of NSW and Victoria reopen.

Tourism operators have responded by making sure they have plenty for visitors to do once they arrive.

Noosa Ocean Rider is one such business.

They are gearing up to offer dolphin safaris.

Operator Nathan Shedden said the national park was a favourite haunt of Noosa's resident dolphins.

Noosa Ocean Rider offers national park dolphin safaris that seldom disappoint.

"There's anywhere upwards of 70 residents that sort of break up into smaller groups," he said.

"They'll check you out, there's a couple of bigger ones that swim up to the boat and want to surf with the boat."

Mr Shedden said there were often little calves hanging out with their mums.

Noosa Quad Bike Tours owner Charles Marais said business was moving strongly again after a forced two-month shutdown earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Borders set to reopen to Victoria tomorrow

Record number of flights when borders reopen

"We made up for the two month shutdown in just one month," Mr Marais said.

Tourism Noosa CEO Melanie Anderson said the border openings to Victoria and NSW were great news for everyone in tourism.

"The (State Government's) Good to Go campaign will put a spotlight on reasons to explore Queensland and Noosa is a highly desirable destination for southern markets," Ms Anderson said.

"These two markets are our key markets and our operators are looking forward to welcoming back visitors who are no doubt, very keen to get to Noosa.

"We have also repositioned our own marketing activity to focus on Victoria and NSW to fill up any gaps over the summer season and to generate bookings for early 2021."

Here are seven offbeat adventures to do in Noosa:

Noosa Ocean Rider, dolphin safari: Get a taste of Noosa from the water, soak up spectacular scenery and stunning national park coastline from the water and get up close and personal with the resident dolphins that play along the coast.

https://www.oceanrider.com.au/

Adventuring off Mt Tinbeerwah can be easily arranged.

Adrenaline Noosa Sunset Abseiling Adventure: Abseil 50m down Mt Tinbeerwah's cliff faces to see incredible views over Noosa hinterland and the Sunshine Coast. Experienced guides will be on hand to lead the way.

https://www.adrenaline.com.au/rock-climbing/sunshine-coast/noosa-sunset-abseiling-adventure/

Kanu Kapers: The Boreen Point business offers guided or self-guided kayak tours into the Noosa Everglades for people to experience natural beauty boasting more than 44 per cent of Australia's birdlife and 1365 species of plants.

https://www.kanukapersaustralia.com/

Mountain bike tours are proving popular in Noosa.

Bike On: Guides show mountain bikers of all skill levels through to the hard-core mountain bikers cut loose outdoors. They offer extreme mountain bike tour right down to family outings to explore through Wooroi and Tewantin national parks with detailed trail maps and expert guidance.

https://www.bikeon.com.au/

Equathon Horse Riding: Triple Olympian Alex Watson and his wife Rebecca bring people and horses together to explore the beautiful bushland and beaches with group, private, overnight and week-long rides.

https://www.equathon.com/about/

Tourism Noosa's Inspiration Centre is a popular Hastings St stop in for people looking to make the most of their stays.

Noosa Quad Bike Tours: Explore Woondum National Park to ride in Noosa's natural element. Half day tours run daily, morning and afternoon with courtesy bus door-to door.

http://www.noosaquadbikes.com/

The Turtles: Social swimmers gather at Main Beach to swim to Laguna Bay on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. All turtles are expected to touch the Turtle Rock before splashing out and then going for coffee.

http://noosaturtles.club/