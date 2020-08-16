Seven people Sunshine Coast police want to speak to

These are some people Sunshine Coast police are hoping to speak with.

Police are hoping the following seven people can help them in their investigations. Call Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information.

Noosa Heads

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following an alleged shoplifting offence on Hastings St, Noosa Heads on July 15 at 9.45am.



QP number: QP2001465915

Maroochydore

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following an alleged shoplifting offence on Plaza Pde, Maroochydore on June 28 at 1.45pm.

QP number: QP2001425222

Buderim

Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged stealing of a mobile phone at Buderim Tavern on July 13 at 4pm.



QP number: QP2001452569

Noosa Heads

Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence

at Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads on July 14 at 11.13am.

QP number: QP2001462788

Noosa Heads

Noosa Heads

Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence at Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads on June 20 2020 at 2.45pm.

QP number: QP2001283058

Noosa Heads

Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence at Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads on June 20 at 2.15pm.

QP number: QP2001283058