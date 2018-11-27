QLD tops 2018’s best homes list

This home was the best renovation over $1 million in the country at the 2018 Master Builders National Excellence in Building and Construction Awards: Picture: PETER FELTON/Supplied

This home was the best renovation over $1 million in the country at the 2018 Master Builders National Excellence in Building and Construction Awards: Picture: PETER FELTON/Supplied

SIX Queensland homes have been named the best in Australia and they are a visual feast for anyone looking for design ideas.

Queensland building projects dominated the 2018 Master Builders National Excellence in Building and Construction Awards over the weekend, scooping prizes across multiple segments from the prestigious best master builder in the country to best renovators, best project homes and also the top prize for residential unit development.

1. National Residential Master Builder of the Year - DTL Constructions, Gold Coast

Gold Coast based DTL Constructions blitzed the field to be named National Residential Master Builder of the Year - the peak accolade in the industry. It was the seventh award for Queensland after six separate projects surged past the rest of the country to take out national gongs.

DTL Constructions had stamped its mark on the national scene, taking out two awards - National Project Home $500,000 to $1 million for Brookwater and National Luxury Project Home over $3 million for Villa Florentine in Sanctuary Cove.

2. National Project Home $500,000 to $1 million - DTL Constructions for Brookwater, Brisbane

Master Builders Australia chief executive Denita Wawn was full of praise for DTL Constructions' execution and attention to detail in their projects.

"The Brookwater home ensured the natural beauty of the surrounding bushland was enhanced. All aspects of design and construction were carefully considered in conjunction with the clients' lifestyle and the inclusion of 4.5 metre ceilings creates an expansive feel, evoking a sense of freedom and individuality."

WINNER National Project Home $500,000 to $1 million — DTL Constructions for Brookwater, Brisbane. Picture: Steve Ryan/Supplied

3. National Luxury Project Home over $3 million - DTL Constructions for Villa Florentine, Sanctuary Cove

"Villa Florentine at Sanctuary Cove is a hybrid of traditional and contemporary design. A tour of this home is an unforgettable experience and while the residence boasts ultimate space, quality and luxury, it still retains a bespoke warmth and a harmonious visual texture. A true testament to outstanding workmanship."

WINNER National Luxury Project Home over $3 million — DTL Constructions for Villa Florentine, Sanctuary Cove. Picture: Steve Ryan/Supplied

4. National Luxury Alterations/Additions Award $650,000 to $1 million - Graya Construction for Russet House, Brisbane

Brisbane-based Graya Construction took out the National Luxury Alterations/Additions Award in the $650,000 to $1 million spending category for Russet House, which incidentally is the home of one of the directors of the firm.

"There were a number of innovative materials used throughout the renovation, including floating stairs, a lightweight roof terrace, fixed concrete seating, metal claddings, concrete floors to the bathrooms and a concrete planter box used as a roof. Clever use of space, city views from all three levels of this home and a 90 sqm yard built on top of the garage complete this very clever renovation."

WINNER: National Luxury Alternations/Additions Award $650,000 to $1 million — Graya Construction for The Russet House, Brisbane. Picture: Supplied

5. National Luxury Alterations/Additions Award over $1 million - Taranaway Building & Landscapes for Verney Project, Brisbane

The National Luxury Alterations/Additions Award over $1 million was won by Taranaway Building and Landscapes for their Verney Project in Brisbane - a renovation dubbed "extremely complex".

"The project required the entire home to be raised 1.47 metres and moved two metres to the west in order to accommodate the new design," Ms Wawn said.

"The concrete pool was excavated and the original driveway was demolished and moved to the opposite side of the block. The ground level rooms were demolished and every room upstairs was remodelled. All plumbing, electricity and even every hinge on every door was replaced."

WINNER National Luxury Alterations/Additions Award over $1 million — Taranaway Building & Landscapes for Verney Project, Brisbane. Picture: PETER FELTON/Supplied

6. National Project Home $350,000 to $500,000 - Blinco Constructions for Kingfisher, Sunshine Coast

Blinco Constructions' Kingfisher on the Sunshine Coast won Queensland's third national award in the National Project Home $350,000 to $500,000 category.

"No expense was spared on this beautiful family home. Set on a commanding hillside location, family living and entertaining are emphasised in all elements of this build, with almost all rooms capturing the breezes and beautiful rainforest vistas of the surrounds," Master Builders Queensland CEO, Grant Galvin said.

"This home testifies style and quality that is undoubtedly sure to impress any buyer."

WINNER National Project Home $350,000 to $500,000 — Blinco Constructions for Kingfisher, Sunshine Coast. Picture: Supplied

7. Cbus National High Rise Apartment Building - Cavcorp QLD for Lucent Gasworks, Brisbane

Cavcorp Queensland represented the state well by walking away with the Cbus National High Rise Apartment Building award for the Lucent Gasworks building in Brisbane.

"The outstanding project by Cavcorp QLD included an Olympic-sized swimming pool, detox sauna and spa, commercial sized fitness studio and yoga lawn," Ms Wawn said.

WINNER: Cbus National High Rise Apartment Building — Cavcorp QLD for Lucent Gasworks, Brisbane. The residential high rise has Australia’s longest rooftop pool. Picture: Supplied.

Lucent penthouse: balcony. Picture: Supplied.

"Arranged over 21 levels this mixed-use luxury development comprises ground and upper ground retail, 190 apartments and 1600 sqm of rooftop amenity."

The celebrations were held in Adelaide over the weekend.

The kitchen has an expansive feel. Picture: Steve Ryan/Supplied

Varied ceiling heights across the home. Picture: Steve Ryan/Supplied

Judges found the workmanship outstanding. Picture: Steve Ryan/Supplied

A classic villa feel in Queensland. Picture: Steve Ryan/Supplied

The home was built for one of the directors of Graya Construction. Picture: Supplied

The home was said to have made clever use of space. Picture: Supplied

Every room was remodelled. Picture: PETER FELTON/Supplied

The builders went to great lengths to get the renovation right. Picture: PETER FELTON/Supplied

Indoor-outdoor flow in the bathroom. Picture: Supplied

A pool garden. Picture: Supplied