A severe storm cell hit Townsville overnight, bringing with it a deluge of rain.
Weather

Severe storm dumps heavy rain over Townsville

Ashley Pillhofer
by
9th Feb 2021 6:56 AM
THE weather went wild overnight as a barrage of lightning and thunder battered the region.

As many slept, a severe thunderstorm rolled over the region dumping large amounts of rain.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said the highest rainfall was recorded at Vincent where 90mm fell in the space of an hour at about 1am.

The gauge recorded a total of 101mm since 9am yesterday, the highest in the state.

Mr Kennedy said the severe storm cell was isolated just over Townsville and the surrounding areas with Rollingstone and Ayr avoiding the brunt of the weather.

"It was caused by a south easterly surge pushing up the coast," Mr Kennedy said.

"Several places saw between 80 to 100mm,

"We should be seeing more over today and into tomorrow."

The BOM also recorded other high rainfall totals across Townsville with 79mm falling in Garbutt in the span of one hour.

Mt Margaret recorded hourly falls of 71mm while 78mm fell in Annandale.

Power was lost to a number of properties across a number of suburbs including in the city, Currajong, Gulliver, Pimlico, Heatley and Garbutt.

Ergon Energy reports crews are on site working to restore the network.

Mr Kennedy said the BOM predicted a "wet couple of days" with a very high change of showers expected over coming days.

On Tuesday temperatures are expected to hit a maximum of 32 degrees with a thunderstorm likely into the afternoon and evening.

RAINFALL TOTALS (Since 9am Monday):

-Garbutt 85mm

-Vincent 101mm

-Cluden 82mm

-Nelly Bay 43mm

-Pallarenda 39mm

-Ross River Dam 45mm

-Annandale 87mm

 

Originally published as Severe storm dumps heavy rain over Townsville

